Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 251,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

