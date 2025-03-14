Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

MXC opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

