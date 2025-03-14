Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,201.93 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,295.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

