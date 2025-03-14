Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 743,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 294,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 471.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 144,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,236.08. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

