Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 497,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,857,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Meiwu Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

