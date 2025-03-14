May Barnhard Investments LLC Takes $932,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FNDX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

