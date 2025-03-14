May Barnhard Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 17,848 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

