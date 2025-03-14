May Barnhard Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,634,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 98,714 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

