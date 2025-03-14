May Barnhard Investments LLC Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VB opened at $217.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.