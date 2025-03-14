May Barnhard Investments LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349,857 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 777,222 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 283,463 shares during the period. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,511,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.