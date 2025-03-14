May Barnhard Investments LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $554.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $551.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $596.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

