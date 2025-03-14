May Barnhard Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,295.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,825.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,666.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

