MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.80. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.