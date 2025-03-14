Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews China Discovery Active ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 60.48% of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ MCHS opened at $28.67 on Friday. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Dividend Announcement
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile
The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matthews China Discovery Active ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Discovery Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.