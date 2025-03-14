Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews China Discovery Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 60.48% of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MCHS opened at $28.67 on Friday. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Dividend Announcement

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.4055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%.

The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.

