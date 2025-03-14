Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Materialise worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 15.9% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 777,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Materialise by 1,589.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.29. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

