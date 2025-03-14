Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Renee Straber Sells 3,139 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masco Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

