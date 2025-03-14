Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE BFAM traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.51. 267,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

