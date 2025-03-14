Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.