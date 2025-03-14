Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Insider Ricky D. Hessling Purchases 2,000 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

