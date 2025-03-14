Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Insider Sells $6,044,204.00 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MSGS opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.42. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
