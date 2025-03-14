Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 87,907 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,990,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,094,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,846,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Encompass Health by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,494,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $93.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.25%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

