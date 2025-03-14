Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,537 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,137,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,749 shares in the company, valued at $35,618,161.34. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,442 shares of company stock worth $5,337,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

