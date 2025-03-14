Madison Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $94.42 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.84 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

