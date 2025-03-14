MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 103,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 91,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

