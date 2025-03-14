Lumia Price Up 3.3% This Week (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Lumia has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Lumia has a total market cap of $54.24 million and $4.34 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,354,102 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 116,354,102.73127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.44672582 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $4,137,370.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

