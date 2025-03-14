loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $1.35 Price Target at UBS Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $2.00 to $1.35 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 207,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 444,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $938,143.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,479,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,715.60. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 41.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 275.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 122,957 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 293.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

