LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.26. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 7,730 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of LM Funding America worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

