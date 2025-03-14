LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.26. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 7,730 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Report on LMFA
LM Funding America Price Performance
Institutional Trading of LM Funding America
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of LM Funding America worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LM Funding America
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.