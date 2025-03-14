Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 180,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 627,592 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

