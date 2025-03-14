Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 500 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Amundi grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

