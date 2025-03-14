Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.92), with a volume of 8853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.05).

Literacy Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 458.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

About Literacy Capital

(Get Free Report)

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.