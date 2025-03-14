Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 60,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,581. The company has a market cap of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.