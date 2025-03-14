Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

