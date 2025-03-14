LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 119,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 144,909 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $22.97.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

