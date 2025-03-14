Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
LON:LGEN opened at GBX 243.90 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.27. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on LGEN
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £2,468.88 ($3,198.03). Also, insider John Kingman bought 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,133.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,455 shares of company stock worth $5,642,935. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.