Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 243.90 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.27. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.76) to GBX 295 ($3.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.43) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 267 ($3.46).

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £2,468.88 ($3,198.03). Also, insider John Kingman bought 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,133.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,455 shares of company stock worth $5,642,935. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.