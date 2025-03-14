Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in HubSpot by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,968,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $598.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $727.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6,652.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

