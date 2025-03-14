Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after buying an additional 674,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 210.4% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,703,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $13.69 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.