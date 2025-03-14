Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for 2.0% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 498,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after buying an additional 134,645 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.28.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APP opened at $272.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day moving average of $265.29. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,871 shares of company stock valued at $111,401,882. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

