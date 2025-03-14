LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 417,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 228,264 shares.The stock last traded at $90.45 and had previously closed at $91.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

