Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 0.8% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.33% of MongoDB worth $57,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.13 and a fifty-two week high of $387.19.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total transaction of $1,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,510,229.95. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

