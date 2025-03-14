Lbp Am Sa Has $16.46 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

