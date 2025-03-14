Lbp Am Sa Has $14.72 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 111.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,004 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,282. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,224. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

