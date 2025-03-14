Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 50,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 183,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$430,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 40,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 2,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 4,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 19,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,664.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,070.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

LGC stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.39. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

