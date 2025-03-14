Laurie H. Argo Purchases 4,000 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.32. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SEI shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

