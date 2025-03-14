Laurie H. Argo Purchases 4,000 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.32. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
