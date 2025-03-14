Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$26.33 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.45 and a 1 year high of C$31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

