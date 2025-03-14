Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.1% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.1 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

