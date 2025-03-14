Larson Financial Group LLC Has $27,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

