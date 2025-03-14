Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Meta Platforms, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies that have a large market capitalization, typically valued at over $10 billion. These stocks are generally considered more stable and less volatile than smaller companies, often providing steady dividends and reflecting well-established market leadership. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.09. 136,678,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,894,375. The stock has a market cap of $752.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. 273,097,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,907,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $477.00. 50,175,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,089,302. The firm has a market cap of $300.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.13. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,115,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,302,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $15.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.06. 12,141,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,667,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $657.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

TQQQ traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,750,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,338,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,286,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,776,336. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Featured Stories