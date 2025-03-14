Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 2.0 %

LIF stock opened at C$29.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$28.40 and a 52 week high of C$33.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

