Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Research Capitl

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Research Capitl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.08.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,488.48. Corporate insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
