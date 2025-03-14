Kirill Klip Sells 200,000 Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

CVE:TNR opened at C$0.06 on Friday. TNR Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

